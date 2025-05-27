Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2025) Ensign Haiyong Chen, right, from Brooklyn, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) fires an M500 shot gun with guidance from Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Dinobadele Mandley, from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, also assigned to the America, during a small arms qualification exercise in the Philippine Sea, May 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

