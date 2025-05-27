USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones, second right, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), speaks with line coaches during a small arms qualification exercise in the Philippine Sea, May 22. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)