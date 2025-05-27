Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Chief of Navy Visits Commander, 7th Fleet [Image 5 of 5]

    Australian Chief of Navy Visits Commander, 7th Fleet

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SYDNEY (May 28, 2025) Royal Australian Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, AO, of the Royal Australia Navy speaks with Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander of U.S. 7th Fleet, during a tour of the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while the ship is conducting a scheduled port call in Sydney, May 28, 2025. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    Sydney

