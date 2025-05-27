USS Blue Ridge departs Sydney following port visit

SYDNEY – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Sydney following a scheduled port visit, May 26-31, 2025.



"We are grateful to the people of Sydney and our gracious hosts from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) for the warm welcome in this beautiful city,” said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of USS Blue Ridge.



This port visit marked the first time Blue Ridge has visited Sydney since 2015. The previous two U.S. Navy ships to visit Sydney were USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) in 2024 and USS Canberra (LCS 30) in 2023.



"Our port visit to Sydney marks another important stop during our ongoing Indo-Pacific Patrol aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge. The U.S.-Australia alliance reaches back more than a century, and we share extremely close ties with the Australian Defence Force,” said Vice Admiral Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.



While in Sydney, leadership from 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge hosted multiple ship tours and engaged with their Royal Australian Navy (RAN) counterparts. The U.S. and RAN regularly operate together in the Indian and Pacific oceans, integrating with each other’s forces and participating in high-end maritime exercises.



“The United States is our closest ally and principal strategic partner,” said Commander Australian Fleet Rear Adm. Christopher Smith AM, CSM, RAN. “The cooperation of our two navies is unique in scale, scope and significance. For more than 100 years, our two nations have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with an alliance built on mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and national interests, and governed by shared interests in a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Officers, Sailors and the ships of the United States Navy will always find a welcome port any time they sail near Australian shores.”



During the port visit, Sailors and Marines participated in a community relations event with the nonprofit community kitchen ‘Our Big Kitchen’ in Bondi. Additionally, RAN members extended a sports day invitation by hosting a futsal match for Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet Sailors.



“Futsal brings a bit of camaraderie, it’s also a nice chance to interact with other navies especially a navy we’re really close with,” said RAN Leading Seaman Sam Hall.



The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, “Shiokaze Winds,” performed for the public and distinguished guests at the New South Wales Parliament House and Anzac Memorial in Hyde Park.



The Blue Ridge’s visit to Sydney served as a testament to the close bond between the U.S. and Australian navies and demonstrated the enduring strength of the U.S.-Australia alliance.



"Thank you to the U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue Ridge for your visit to Sydney showcasing the strength and depth of the U.S-Australia alliance,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Australia Erika Olson. “Together the United States and Australia are working to advance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Fair winds and following seas!"



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



