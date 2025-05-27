USS Higbee pulls into Langkawi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors watch the sunset aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) while mooring in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 19, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)