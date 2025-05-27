USS Higbee pulls into Langkawi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Nicholas Diantonio, from Hopewell Junction, New York, stands watch as phone talker during a vacuum collection holding-and-transfer evolution on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in Langkawi, Malaysia, May 19, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)