USS Higbee pulls into Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Donald Northrup, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), observes operations from the ship’s bridge in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)