USS Higbee freshwater washdown

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Yunior Diaz, from Queens, New York, cleans the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a freshwater washdown in the South China Sea, May 15, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9074845
|VIRIN:
|250515-N-AM483-2371
|Resolution:
|4993x3329
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
