Air National Guard Sheet Metal Expertise Strengthens Djibouti Partnership

U.S. and Djibouti Air Force maintainers share sheet metal best practices during a subject matter expert exchange at Camp Lemonnier, Republic of Djibouti, May 12, 2025. The engagement was part of the State Partnership Program between Kentucky and Djibouti and underscores the importance of international partnerships in advancing aviation maintenance capabilities and fostering strong diplomatic ties.