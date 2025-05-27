Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Sheet Metal Expertise Strengthens Djibouti Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    Air National Guard Sheet Metal Expertise Strengthens Djibouti Partnership

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. and Djibouti Air Force maintainers share sheet metal best practices during a subject matter expert exchange at Camp Lemonnier, Republic of Djibouti, May 12, 2025. The engagement was part of the State Partnership Program between Kentucky and Djibouti and underscores the importance of international partnerships in advancing aviation maintenance capabilities and fostering strong diplomatic ties.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 23:29
    Photo ID: 9074806
    VIRIN: 250515-F-LF690-1008
    Resolution: 4096x3072
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
