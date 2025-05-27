Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Sheet Metal Expertise Strengthens Djibouti Partnership

    U.S. and Djibouti Air Force maintainers share sheet metal best practices during a

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Tia Hambrick 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    This exchange marked the culmination of a series of activities focused on sheet metal repair and served as an introduction to the upcoming topic of composite repair. The collaboration allowed both U.S. and Djiboutian maintainers to share best practices, enhancing their skills and knowledge in aviation maintenance.
    The Kentucky Air National Guard highlighted the mission's impact on strengthening relationships in support of access and influence objectives. Furthermore, the exchange facilitated the identification of key priorities for future collaborative activities.
    Looking ahead, the partnership aims to refine future agendas for composite repair and support the identification of skills needed for the maintenance of U.S.-funded C-208 aircraft scheduled to arrive in 2025. Continued collaboration with Camp Lemonnier aircraft maintenance personnel will also be crucial in maintaining and expanding this valuable relationship. This successful deployment underscores the importance of international partnerships in advancing aviation maintenance capabilities and fostering strong diplomatic ties.

