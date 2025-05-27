USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 20, 2025) Hull Technician Seaman Nathan Voss from Fresno, California, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician - Mechanical Fireman Marialisa Medina climbs down a scuttle in the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a general quarters drill, May 20, while operating in the South China Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)