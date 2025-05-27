Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 20, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) reads off of a muster sheet for their repair locker, May 20, while operating in the South China Sea. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 23:46
    Photo ID: 9074801
    VIRIN: 250520-N-MR862-1010
    Resolution: 5808x4480
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control
    USS Benfold (DDG 65) sets Damage Control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GQ
    DDG 65
    Flash Gear
    Benfold
    Dress Out
    Onward with Valor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download