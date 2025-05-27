QUART: ACVs Splash From USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jomar Krienke, bottom, and Lance Cpl. Antonio Quevedo, both amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, load equipment before disembarking the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. Krienke is a native of California, Quevedo is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)