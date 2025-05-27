Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: ACVs Splash From USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 7]

    QUART: ACVs Splash From USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepare to embark the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 29, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 22:33
    Photo ID: 9074793
    VIRIN: 250529-M-AS577-1037
    Resolution: 4295x2863
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    Qualifications
    Amphibious
    ACV
    QUART

