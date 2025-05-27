USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts daily operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 19, 2025) Ensign David Woodard looks through a pelorus in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while conducting operations in the South China Sea, May 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)