USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts daily operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 19, 2025) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Gracen Thompson from Pheonix, Arizona, takes a photograph from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) while conducting operations in the South China Sea, May 19. Benfold is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker.)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9074781
|VIRIN:
|250519-N-MR862-1036
|Resolution:
|6611x4407
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
