151 CBRN Battalion Medical Training

U.S. Army Sgt. Leah Maples, Medic NCO, and U.S Army Pvt. James Reed of the 151 Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion, teaches Pvt. Dumpit also assigned to the 151 CBRN Battalion, how to put an injured casualty on a gurney for treatment at Port of Alexandroupoli Greece, May 27, 2025. Maples and Reed are ensuring that Dumpit will know how to handle an injured casualty during Defender 25 Immediate Response. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Angelina Tran)