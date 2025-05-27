Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    151 CBRN Battalion Medic Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    151 CBRN Battalion Medic Training

    PORT OF ALEX, GREECE

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Angelina Tran 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Pvt. Dumpit of the 151 Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion, tries to lift a notionally injured casualty at Port of Alexandroupoli Greece, May 27, 2025. Dumpit is applying what he learned from the medics, to make sure he is prepared in case he comes across an injured casualty during Defender 25 Immediate Response. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Angelina Tran).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 19:28
    Photo ID: 9074634
    VIRIN: 250527-Z-NI040-5244
    Resolution: 5405x4073
    Size: 12.12 MB
    Location: PORT OF ALEX, GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151 CBRN Battalion Medic Training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    151 CBRN Battalion Medic Training
    151 CBRN Battalion Medical Training
    151 CBRN Battalion Medic Training
    151 CBRN Battalion Medical Training
    151 CBRN Battalion Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ImmediateResponse
    #DefenderEuropeStrongerTogether
    #151CBRNBattalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download