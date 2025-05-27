K-9 units from the 673rd Security Forces Squadron and Transportation Security Administration perform ordnance recognition training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. This training is important to help maintain the K-9 units vigilance and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 19:17
|Photo ID:
|9074641
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-IW449-1265
|Resolution:
|4757x3171
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.