K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

K-9 units from the 673rd Security Forces Squadron and Transportation Security Administration perform ordnance recognition training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. This training is important to help maintain the K-9 units vigilance and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)