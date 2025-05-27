Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A build of explosive ordnance used to help train the K-9 units on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson and Transportation Security Administration gets constructed for detonation on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. This training is important to help maintain the K-9 units vigilance and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 9074643
    VIRIN: 250513-F-IW449-1073
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER
    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER
    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER
    K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER, TSA, EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download