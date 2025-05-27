K-9 Units train with Explosive Ordnance Disposal on JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A build of explosive ordnance used to help train the K-9 units on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson and Transportation Security Administration gets constructed for detonation on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. This training is important to help maintain the K-9 units vigilance and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)