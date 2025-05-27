NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Lundin, assistant deputy for contracting for environment and remediation, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with Ernie Lau, manager and chief engineer, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, during the quarterly NCTF-RH open house, held at the Hokulani Community Center in Honolulu, May 21, 2025. NCTF-RH hosted the event for members of the community to learn more about current environmental efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) as well as long-term intentions to increase redundancy, resiliency, and security of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water distribution system. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)