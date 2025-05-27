Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Capt. Richard Barkley, facilities operations officer, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), listens to a guest during the quarterly NCTF-RH open house, held at the Hokulani Community Center in Honolulu, May 21, 2025. NCTF-RH hosted the event for members of the community to learn more about current environmental efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) as well as long-term intentions to increase redundancy, resiliency, and security of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water distribution system. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 19:21
    Photo ID: 9074636
    VIRIN: 250521-N-IS471-1015
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 382.9 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House
    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House
    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House
    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House
    NCTF-RH Hosts Quarterly Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download