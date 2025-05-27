Fort Buchanan Participates in Puerto Rico's Emergency Preparedness Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation command sergeant major; Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; and Berenisse Rodriguez, Chief of Plans and Operations at Fort Buchanan, participated in an Emergency Preparedness Summit, May 30 at La Fortaleza, Puerto Rico's seat of government. The summit aimed to synchronize local and federal efforts in response to emergencies.