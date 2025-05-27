Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Participates in Puerto Rico's Emergency Preparedness Summit

    PUERTO RICO

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation command sergeant major; Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; and Berenisse Rodriguez, Chief of Plans and Operations at Fort Buchanan, participated in an Emergency Preparedness Summit, May 30 at La Fortaleza, Puerto Rico's seat of government. The summit aimed to synchronize local and federal efforts in response to emergencies.

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan
    hurricane season

