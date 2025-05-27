Fort Buchanan Participates in Puerto Rico's Emergency Preparedness Summit

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation command sergeant major; Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; and Berenisse Rodriguez, Chief of Plans and Operations at Fort Buchanan, participated in an Emergency Preparedness Summit, May 30 at La Fortaleza, Puerto Rico's seat of government. The summit aimed to synchronize local and federal efforts in response to emergencies. see less | View Image Page

OLD SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Col. John D. Samples, commanding officer of Fort Buchanan; Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, installation command sergeant major; Ulises Marrero, deputy to the garrison commander; and Berenisse Rodriguez, Chief of Plans and Operations at Fort Buchanan, participated in an Emergency Preparedness Summit, May 30 at La Fortaleza, Puerto Rico's seat of government. The summit aimed to synchronize local and federal efforts in response to emergencies.



The event was chaired by Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez Colon.



"Thank you all for being here today. If you believe anything is missing from this discussion, please bring it to our attention. We are not just talking about hurricanes; we need to prepare for earthquakes, active shooter scenarios, and any other potential emergencies. We must be ready to execute effectively," said Governor Gonzalez.



Arthur Garffer, Puerto Rico's Secretary of Public Safety, guided the discussion's initiation.



"The intent here is to ensure synchronization so we can conduct planning at a centralized level while implementing it in a decentralized manner. We need to promote fast decision-making processes, ensure effective communication and connectivity, guarantee continuity of government, maximize resources, and eliminate duplicate efforts. Success will be defined by minimizing loss of life and limiting human suffering, all while providing a stable environment and restoring critical infrastructure. Please coordinate with your counterparts at state and federal levels to ensure you are synchronized and working together," said Garffer.



During his presentation, Col. Samples described Fort Buchanan's capabilities in the event of a local emergency.



"At Fort Buchanan, we have staging areas, warehousing capabilities, and the ability to provide meals ready to eat (MREs), fuel, repair parts, and life support services to enable our warfighters," Samples explained.



The Army officer also highlighted how the installation can provide financial assistance to a significant portion of the local population.



"Under the Emergency Family Assistance Services, Fort Buchanan has the Army Emergency Relief program, which offers financial assistance to service members under Title 10 status and to our retirees on the island," added Samples.



The commander emphasized the importance of maintaining proactive communication with local authorities during emergencies.



"Our priority is to sustain effective communication with local authorities to facilitate emergency response. We want to have a seat at Puerto Rico's Emergency Operations Center," said Samples, a sentiment immediately echoed by Governor González.



Finally, Samples noted that the logistical capabilities of the Army installation could be available to other agencies, depending on specific authorizations.



"Everything is contingent on authorities and declarations of emergency. For example, our fuel, parts, and food typically support our warfighters, but in times of emergency, we can provide these resources to other agencies with the proper authorizations," said Samples.



Fort Buchanan's leadership participation in Puerto Rico’s Emergency Preparedness Summit underscores how the Army's presence in the Caribbean has become an increasingly relevant element in the local community.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, Reserve forces, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.