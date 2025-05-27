Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 3]

    HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, and a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, inserts a chest tube in a simulated patient at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. Whittemore’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more, constantly pushing himself, his peers and his superiors to better themselves. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9073385
    VIRIN: 250530-M-MU578-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    2nd MLG
    Warrior of the Week
    WoW

