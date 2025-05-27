HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, and a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, inserts a chest tube in a simulated patient at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. Whittemore’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more, constantly pushing himself, his peers and his superiors to better themselves. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)