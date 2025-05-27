HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, and a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. Whittemore’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more, constantly pushing himself, his peers and his superiors to better themselves. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, and a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was selected as the 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 30, 2025.

Whittemore’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more, constantly pushing himself, his peers and his superiors to better themselves.

When asked what advice he would give to Sailors aspiring to better themselves as Corpsman Whittemore said, “Being a corpsman is a tough job, we have to handle the responsibility of always being ready in times of need. It’s important to keep your head up, remember why you do it and the greater purpose of being a corpsman.”

Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.