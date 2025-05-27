Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Whittemore; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Story by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Garrett Whittemore, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, and a native of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was selected as the 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 30, 2025.
    Whittemore’s command selected him for warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more, constantly pushing himself, his peers and his superiors to better themselves.
    When asked what advice he would give to Sailors aspiring to better themselves as Corpsman Whittemore said, “Being a corpsman is a tough job, we have to handle the responsibility of always being ready in times of need. It’s important to keep your head up, remember why you do it and the greater purpose of being a corpsman.”
    Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI, US
