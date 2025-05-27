ANG Airmen Rise to the Challenge at Exercise Tinman 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct air base defense operations at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, Kansas, on May 18, 2025. More than 160 Airmen from five ANG units participated in Exercise Tinman 25, a large-scale readiness exercise designed to sharpen air base defense skills through realistic, 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryce Sato)