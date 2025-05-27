ANG Airmen Rise to the Challenge at Exercise Tinman 25

An Air National Guard Airman takes aim at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, Kansas, on May 21, 2025. More than 160 Airmen from five ANG units participated in Exercise Tinman 25, a large-scale readiness exercise focused on sharpening air base defense skills through realistic, 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryce Sato)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 13:02
|Photo ID:
|9073357
|VIRIN:
|250521-Z-UP142-6190
|Resolution:
|3228x1816
|Size:
|235.19 KB
|Location:
|SALINA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Simulated Chaos, Real Reactions: ANG Airmen Tested in Real-Time
