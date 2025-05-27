Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Airmen Rise to the Challenge at Exercise Tinman 25 [Image 4 of 5]

    ANG Airmen Rise to the Challenge at Exercise Tinman 25

    SALINA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    An Air National Guard Airman takes aim at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, Kansas, on May 21, 2025. More than 160 Airmen from five ANG units participated in Exercise Tinman 25, a large-scale readiness exercise focused on sharpening air base defense skills through realistic, 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryce Sato)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 9073357
    VIRIN: 250521-Z-UP142-6190
    Resolution: 3228x1816
    Size: 235.19 KB
    Location: SALINA, KANSAS, US
