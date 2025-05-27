Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USDP Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 3 of 4]

    USDP Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Kashif Basharat 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge A. Colby hosts Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Indian Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 29, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)

