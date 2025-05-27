Date Taken: 05.29.2025 Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:30 Photo ID: 9073011 VIRIN: 250529-D-SX673-1468 Resolution: 6154x4923 Size: 14.13 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USDP Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 4 of 4], by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.