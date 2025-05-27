Marshall, Minnesota-based unit prepares for deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family and friends of approximately 70 Soldiers gathered at the Red Baron Arena & Expo, May 28, 2025, in Marshall, Minnesota for a pre-deployment sendoff ceremony honoring Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 151 Field Artillery Regiment. These Soldiers will deploy to the Middle East this summer in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)