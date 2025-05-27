Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marshall, Minnesota-based unit prepares for deployment [Image 40 of 46]

    Marshall, Minnesota-based unit prepares for deployment

    MARSHALL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Family and friends of approximately 70 Soldiers gathered at the Red Baron Arena & Expo, May 28, 2025, in Marshall, Minnesota for a pre-deployment sendoff ceremony honoring Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 151 Field Artillery Regiment. These Soldiers will deploy to the Middle East this summer in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9072974
    VIRIN: 250528-Z-DY230-1360
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: MARSHALL, MINNESOTA, US
    TAGS

    Minnesota National Guard
    Deployment
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    1-151 Field Artillery

