Family and friends of approximately 70 Soldiers gathered at the Red Baron Arena & Expo, May 28, 2025, in Marshall, Minnesota for a pre-deployment sendoff ceremony honoring Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 151 Field Artillery Regiment. These Soldiers will deploy to the Middle East this summer in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9072974
|VIRIN:
|250528-Z-DY230-1360
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|MARSHALL, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marshall, Minnesota-based unit prepares for deployment [Image 46 of 46], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.