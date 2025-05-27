I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Day

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Day serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Laboratory Technician, analyzing samples to support patient health. Inspired by her father, a U.S. Navy Seabee, she chose a needle over a hammer to serve in medical field.
Day intends to use her time at the clinic and the experience she gains to pursue genetics and develop personalized medications for patients.
