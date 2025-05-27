Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Day [Image 1 of 3]

    I Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Day

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Skylar Day serves aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as a Laboratory Technician, analyzing samples to support patient health. Inspired by her father, a U.S. Navy Seabee, she chose a needle over a hammer to serve in medical field.

    Day intends to use her time at the clinic and the experience she gains to pursue genetics and develop personalized medications for patients.

    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: ERIE, COLORADO, US
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

