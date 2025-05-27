Lt. Col Brito Retirement

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bienvenida Brito receives honors during her retirement ceremony at landstuhl, Germany, 29 May 2025..Family, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate her distinguished career and lasting impact on Army medicine. Brito retires after 20 years of dedicated service to Soldiers, families and the military health community. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 05:59
|Photo ID:
|9072205
|VIRIN:
|250529-O-SH479-8095
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
