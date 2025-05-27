Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col Brito Retirement [Image 13 of 23]

    Lt. Col Brito Retirement

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bienvenida Brito receives honors during her retirement ceremony at landstuhl, Germany, 29 May 2025..Family, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate her distinguished career and lasting impact on Army medicine. Brito retires after 20 years of dedicated service to Soldiers, families and the military health community. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 05:59
    Photo ID: 9072189
    VIRIN: 250529-O-SH479-2375
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 15.61 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col Brito Retirement [Image 23 of 23], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

