Wolf 66 takes command of the pack

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke renders a salute as she accepts command of the 8th Fighter Wing from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2025. Kunsan’s new leadership team ushers in a new era of joint-combined opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
05.30.2025
05.30.2025
|9072068
|250530-F-KK391-1065
|6048x4024
|2.19 MB
|Location:
KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|0
