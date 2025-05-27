Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf 66 takes command of the pack [Image 2 of 3]

    Wolf 66 takes command of the pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke renders a salute as she accepts command of the 8th Fighter Wing from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2025. Kunsan’s new leadership team ushers in a new era of joint-combined opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command

