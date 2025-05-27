Wolf 66 takes command of the pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke renders a salute as she accepts command of the 8th Fighter Wing from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2025. Kunsan’s new leadership team ushers in a new era of joint-combined opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)