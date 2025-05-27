Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf 66 takes command of the pack [Image 1 of 3]

    Wolf 66 takes command of the pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    From left to right: U.S. Air Forces Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Aaron, incoming 8th Fighter Wing command chief, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, outgoing 8th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Peter Kasarskis, outgoing 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Kathryn Gaetke, incoming 8th Fighter Wing commander prepare to relinquish command from Col. Kasarskis to Col. Gaetke during a change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2025. Kunsan’s short tour status allows for the constant re-energization and innovation of defending the base, accepting follow-on forces, and being prepared to take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 03:54
    Photo ID: 9072067
    VIRIN: 250530-F-KK391-1055
    Resolution: 5838x3884
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Wolf 66 takes command of the pack [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command

