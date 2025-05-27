Wolf 66 takes command of the pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: U.S. Air Forces Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Aaron, incoming 8th Fighter Wing command chief, Lt. Gen. David Iverson, Seventh Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, outgoing 8th Fighter Wing command chief, Col. Peter Kasarskis, outgoing 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Kathryn Gaetke, incoming 8th Fighter Wing commander prepare to relinquish command from Col. Kasarskis to Col. Gaetke during a change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 30, 2025. Kunsan’s short tour status allows for the constant re-energization and innovation of defending the base, accepting follow-on forces, and being prepared to take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)