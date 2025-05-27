Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC HQSVCBN Change of Command [Image 13 of 15]

    MARFORPAC HQSVCBN Change of Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark F. Schaefer, left, outgoing commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, sergeant major, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo following the HQSVCBN Change of Command ceremony, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the oncoming commander. During the ceremony, Col. Schaefer relinquished his duties as commanding officer of HQSVCBN to Col. Grimmett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9072056
    VIRIN: 250529-M-YD117-1236
    Resolution: 7765x5201
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Pacific Marines, Change of Command, Key Leaders, MARFORPAC, USMC, Camp Smith

