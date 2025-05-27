MARFORPAC HQSVCBN Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jason Constantine, chaplain, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, delivers the opening prayer during the HQSVCBN Change of Command ceremony, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the oncoming commander. During the ceremony, Col. Schaefer relinquished his duties as commanding officer of HQSVCBN to Col. Grimmett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)