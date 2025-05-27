Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, receives familiarization flight with D.C. Air National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, Secretary of the Army, flew in a familiarization flight aboard a F-16D with the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, May 29, 2025. Secretary Driscoll was presented a graphic design created by the 113th Wing depicting F-16s protecting the airspace over Washington, D.C.