    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, receives familiarization flight with D.C. Air National Guard [Image 4 of 14]

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, receives familiarization flight with D.C. Air National Guard

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, Secretary of the Army, flew in a familiarization flight aboard a F-16D with the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, May 29, 2025. Secretary Driscoll is the 26th United States Secretary of the Army.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 22:58
    Photo ID: 9071755
    VIRIN: 250529-Z-XI167-1004
    Resolution: 4048x2680
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    This work, Secretary of the Army, Hon. Daniel P. Driscoll, receives familiarization flight with D.C. Air National Guard [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Craig Clapper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    D.C. Air National Guard
    Nationals
    SECARMY
    113th Wing

