A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Dozens of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9071473
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-OK556-3631
|Resolution:
|2539x1667
|Size:
|958.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy [Image 55 of 55], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.