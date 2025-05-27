Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy [Image 52 of 55]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, supports an event May 15, 2025, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the 2025 Army Reserve Best Squad competition. Dozens of Soldiers participated in this competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9071466
    VIRIN: 250515-A-OK556-9686
    Resolution: 2508x1654
    Size: 896.67 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy [Image 55 of 55], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy
    CH-47 Chinook crew helps Army Reserve competitors for Best Squad competition at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    CH-47 Chinook
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    7th Battalion-158th Aviation Regiment
    New Century

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download