HM1 Audric Gabat Frocking Ceremony, May 29, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (May 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), presents a frocking letter to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Audric Gabat, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73, during a promotion ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, May 29, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)