    HM1 Audric Gabat Frocking Ceremony, May 29, 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    HM1 Audric Gabat Frocking Ceremony, May 29, 2025

    SINGAPORE

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (May 29, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher Rafanan, left, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), places the First Class Petty Officer rank tab onto Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Audric Gabat, assigned to COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73, during a frocking ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, May 29, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    Photo ID: 9071378
    VIRIN: 250529-N-ED646-8461
    #Singapore
    #Promotion Ceremony
    #E-6
    #COMLOG WESTPAC
    #CTF-73
    #FCPO

