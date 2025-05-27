Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Marines participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California [Image 1 of 5]

    Camp Pendleton Marines participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kyle E. Larish, the provost marshal for Assistant Chief of Staff Security and Emergency Services Directorate, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, holds a torch during the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2025. The LETR in Southern California is over a 950-mile-long run completed throughout more than 200 Southern California communities by over 1,100 military members and law enforcement personnel from various city, county, state, and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9071365
    VIRIN: 250528-M-CV013-1019
    Resolution: 2855x4280
    Size: 391.95 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Camp Pendleton Marines participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jacqueline Akamelu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    NCIS
    PMO
    Marines
    MCIW
    LETR

