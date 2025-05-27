Camp Pendleton Marines participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kyle E. Larish, the provost marshal for Assistant Chief of Staff Security and Emergency Services Directorate, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, holds a torch during the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2025. The LETR in Southern California is over a 950-mile-long run completed throughout more than 200 Southern California communities by over 1,100 military members and law enforcement personnel from various city, county, state, and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)