Camp Pendleton Marines participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California

Marines and law enforcement personnel with the Provost Marshal Office, NCIS, and Criminal Investigation Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participate in the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics in Southern California at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, May 28, 2025. The LETR in Southern California is over a 950-mile-long run completed throughout more than 200 Southern California communities by over 1,100 military members and law enforcement personnel from various city, county, state, and federal agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Akamelu)