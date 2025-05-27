Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes GMCS(SW/AW) Brad Stiner as command senior enlisted leader [Image 2 of 2]

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Senior Chief Brad Stiner as the new command senior enlisted leader. Stiner replaces Master Chief Jericho Diego, who will be transferring this summer to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he will serve as the training master diver. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 13:41
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
