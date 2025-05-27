NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes GMCS(SW/AW) Brad Stiner as command senior enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Senior Chief Brad Stiner as the new command senior enlisted leader. Stiner replaces Master Chief Jericho Diego, who will be transferring this summer to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he will serve as the training master diver. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)