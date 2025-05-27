NUWC Division, Keyport welcomes GMCS(SW/AW) Brad Stiner as command senior enlisted leader

Photo By Scott Pittman | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Senior Chief Brad...... read more read more Photo By Scott Pittman | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Senior Chief Brad Stiner as the new command senior enlisted leader. Stiner replaces Master Chief Jericho Diego, who will be transferring this summer to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he will serve as the training master diver. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently welcomed Senior Chief Brad Stiner as the new command senior enlisted leader.



Stiner replaces Master Chief Jericho Diego, who will be transferring this summer to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he will serve as the training master diver.



Stiner, a Burlington, Kansas native, graduated from Burlington High School in 2000 and enlisted in the Navy in 2001. Coming from a family with a strong military tradition, Stiner felt a strong calling to serve his country.



“Both of my grandpas served in the Korean War,” said Stiner. “My dad was a Marine and my uncle was a was a Navy Sailor, and I would say that that, combined with the hard work on a farm, is what influenced my decision to join the Navy. I do enjoy a more structured lifestyle.”



Stiner brings a wealth of experience from both sea and shore assignments. His sea duty includes tours on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Shore assignments include Navy Recruiting District Denver, Colorado, Navy Munitions Command Pacific Conus West Division Seal Beach, California and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America.



Stiner's dedication to duty has been recognized with numerous awards and commendations throughout his career. He has received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Outstanding Voluntary Service Medal, and numerous unit, campaign and service awards.



Stiner's responsibilities as NUWC Division, Keyport’s senior enlisted leader include advising the commanding officer on all matters pertaining to the enlisted crew, their welfare and the command’s overall readiness. He also serves as a Fleet liaison, assisting the fleet with any questions or materials they may need.



"My primary duty is to advise the commanding officer on all matters pertaining to the enlisted crew," said Stiner. "I review command instructions, ensuring we are in compliance, and I ensure the command remains on top of any tasks."



Stiner said he believes in empowering his Sailors by giving them clear goals, encouraging collaboration and fostering a sense of ownership in their work.



“I give my Sailors the end goal of what needs to get done, and I encourage them to collaborate and engage with one another to determine how the task will get done,” he added. “I firmly believe giving my Sailors the buy-in or sense of ownership and responsibility fosters problem-solving skills and new ideas for how to get the job done.”





Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.